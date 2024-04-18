Long term plans for flood hit Severn communities

The Environment Agency says it is considering a range of natural flood defence interventions for the Severn in a bid to reduce the impact of flooding down-river – including ripping out paved areas and replacing them with more permeable surfaces.

Now, residents in Shropshire and North Powys will run the rule over a long term plan to reduce flooding on the river this month after the agency launched a consultation on its plans, set to run until May.

Man-made dams and restored peat bogs are among options being considered to retain water in the hills and valleys of the Severn catchment areas, with a focus on retaining water up-stream and “slowing the flow” of water running into the river to reduce flood surges down-stream.

A document accompanying the proposals also outlines the use of temporary “flood water storage areas”, which reduce flooding downstream by capturing incoming flood flows and releasing them downstream at a slower, more controlled rate.