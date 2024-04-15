More than 15-hour weather warning in place for West Midlands, Shropshire and Mid Wales

A yellow warning for wind will remain in place from 6.30am until 10pm tonight.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: "Strong winds may cause some disruption through Monday.

"It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

"Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

"Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

"Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

"Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely."