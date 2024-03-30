Blackcap karate kicks rival greenfinch in the beak in brutal bird fight

The angry birds were captured mid-combat as they fought over sunflower seeds left on a tree branch.

Blackcaps, which breed in southern Germany and Austria, are increasingly migrating towards Britain rather than their traditional wintering grounds of Spain.

Other action-packed shots show a pair of goldfinches coming to blows while two siskins are pictured squaring up to each other.

Two birds can be seen getting into a flap after an angry blackcap karate kicked a greenfinch in the beak

The astonishing images were captured by award-winning wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek Peters who hid seeds around his garden.