Blackcap karate kicks rival greenfinch in the beak in brutal bird fight
A raging blackcap is pictured 'karate kicking' a rival greenfinch in the beak in a fierce aerial battle.
Plus
Published
Last updated
The angry birds were captured mid-combat as they fought over sunflower seeds left on a tree branch.
Blackcaps, which breed in southern Germany and Austria, are increasingly migrating towards Britain rather than their traditional wintering grounds of Spain.
Other action-packed shots show a pair of goldfinches coming to blows while two siskins are pictured squaring up to each other.
The astonishing images were captured by award-winning wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek Peters who hid seeds around his garden.