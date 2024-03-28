Grants now available to help make Telford and Wrekin homes more energy efficient

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new energy efficiency grant aimed at helping more residents save on energy bills while keeping their homes warm.

The 'Warm & Well Telford' grant is available to residents in receipt of means-tested benefits or those with a household income of less than £50,000 before tax.

To those eligible, it offers smart thermostatic radiator valves, energy-efficient glazing for windows that are single-glazed or in poor condition (up to two windows per property) and energy-efficient external doors (for one door per property).

Private tenants can apply for the grant with their landlord’s permissionLandlordsds will be asked to contribute to any work carried out.

Councillor Carolyn Healy said: “Almost 15 per cent of households in Telford and Wrekin struggle with fuel poverty, spending a large amount of their income on staying warm.

"We are thus launching 'Warm & Well Telford', to provide energy efficient measures to more Telford and Wrekin households.

“This reinforces our commitment to protect and care for all our residents, to ensure they keep warm and manage their energy bills.

“The launch of this grant is also part of our council’s commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. By promoting more energy-efficient homes and reducing carbon emissions, we are taking significant steps towards a more sustainable borough."

More information can be found online at telford.gov.uk/info/20806/affordable_warmth/6699/warm_and_well_telford or by phoning Telford Energy Advice on 0800 677 1952