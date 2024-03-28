Easter weather forecast for Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The headline is it's looking like it's showers, rain and some sun up until Saturday, then a tad better on Sunday, before things return to wet and windy on Monday.

There is something to be grateful for. It's not looking like it is going to be as bad in Shropshire as in the south of the country where weather warnings have been issued for Thursday.

Rain was set to push northwards on Wednesday night, with a risk of snow over higher ground of western England and Wales, followed by scattered showers.

Neil Armstrong, the Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “A deep area of low pressure will see increasing wind speeds along the south coast of England on Thursday.

"Gusts of 50mph are likely quite widely, with 60-70mph possible in exposed coastal areas.

“These winds will be accompanied by some heavy showers at times, with the possibility of hail and thunder in some locations, which will worsen travel conditions.”

The unsettled weather will continue on Good Friday, with low pressure continuing to feed showers and longer spells of rain across the UK, although drier spells will develop later in the day from the east.

Saturday sees a continuation of this showery theme in southern and western areas, though there is an increasing chance of brighter spells further north and east.

Sunday looks to be the best day of the week; however, conditions will return to more unsettled from the south later Sunday and into Monday.

This will bring a widely unsettled day, at least across southern areas, for Easter Monday, with the best of the conditions, at least to begin, further north.

Helen Caughey, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist said: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas. However, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with showers tending to become less frequent, and a better chance of longer spells of sunshine for eastern and northern areas, especially on Sunday.

“It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine.

"However, more widely unsettled conditions look likely to return into Easter Monday, but there is still some uncertainty in the timing of this deterioration.”

Drivers' organisation the RAC warns of a double whammy of risks from water on the road and glare from that liquid when it gets sunny.

Rod Dennis, the RAC, Breakdown Spokesperson said: “With plenty of classic early spring weather over the Easter bank holiday weekend – showers and gusty winds along with some brighter interludes – drivers getting away will definitely need to be on their guard and ready to cope with rapidly changing road conditions.

"Slowing down in the heaviest of downpours on Good Friday and Easter Saturday is a must as stopping distances will be far greater.

“It’s vitally important drivers don’t travel through any standing water at speed, however shallow, as this dramatically increases the risk of aquaplaning and losing control of their vehicles.

“When it comes to an easier time on the roads, Sunday could be drivers’ best bet before the weather deteriorates once again on Easter Monday.

"As the weather over the weekend is so changeable, it’s also a good idea to have sunglasses to hand to make driving safer when the sun makes an appearance and causes wet roads to dazzle.”

By the way, the full reported quote from Scottish funnyman Billy Connolly includes advice on what to wear.

He said: “I hate all those weathermen, too, who tell you that rain is bad weather. There’s no such thing as bad weather, just the wrong clothing, so get yourself a sexy raincoat and live a little.”