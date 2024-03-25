Watch: Large black creature scuttles through Shrewsbury car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Cameron Petch, aged 20, a paralegal at Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, near the Abbey in the county town, caught a glimpse of a "large black creature" when he looked out of a window during a lunch break on Wednesday, March 20.

The location of the office complex of Abbey Lawn by the retirement home of Glebe House would mean an otter having to cross some railway lines if it came from the River Severn.

Mr Petch, who lives in Radbrook Green, said: "I was at work looking out of the window during my lunch break and spotted a large black mammal-like animal.

"I initially thought it was a cat or a weasel but it was too low to the ground and had a long tail. It ran across the car park and took shelter under a parked car.

"A few seconds later it ran away from under it, across to the nearby gate and out of view."

Mr Petch says he showed the video to colleagues, family members and friends and they thought it was likely an otter.

"I have lived in Shrewsbury for seven years and have never seen one until now, and neither had anyone I had spoken to."