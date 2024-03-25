People seeking long hot days in the UK at Easter should look away now... here's the key forecast info

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Photographer Peter Steggles' view of the world from under the brim of an umbrella in Rushbury, Shropshire on Monday will be repeated across the county up to and possibly over Easter too, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office says that the UK will see a "typical mix of spring weather in the run-up to Easter, with periods of showers, rain and winds, as well as some sunny spells at times."

They add that unsettled conditions are the main theme of the forecast through much of the week, with low pressure exerting its influence, bringing periods of rain from the west, some of which could be heavy in nature.

On Tuesday, further rain will move gradually from the south and southwest further north and east, bringing rain for much of the UK at times.

Some areas could see 10-20mm of rain as this rain moves northwards, with the possibility of higher totals over high ground.

Central areas of England, as well as north Wales and Northern Ireland could see the most persistent rain through the day.

Winds will increase for many from Wednesday and into Thursday, with low pressure to the west also bringing some blustery showers for many.

On Wednesday, most areas will see rain or showers during the day with some blustery conditions.

Mark Sidaway, the Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist said: “It’s another very unsettled week for much of the UK, with heavy, blustery showers, longer spells of rain and also some strong winds.”

“In terms of hazards in the current forecast, we’re continuing to keep an eye on some of the expected rainfall totals as they build up through the week.”

There is a tiny glimmer of hope in the forecast but it isn't a certainty just yet.

The Met Office says Good Friday is likely to see another day of blustery showers, with these being more frequent in the south and west.

Saturday sees a continuation of this showery theme in southern and western areas, though there is an increasing chance of brighter spells further north and east.

Mark continued: “Showers will continue into the weekend, especially for southern and western areas."

He adds that however, it is likely that we will see something of an improvement for most areas, with the showers tending to be less frequent.

"It will also become less windy, and temperatures should start to trend upwards, feeling quite warm in any sunshine," he added.

Further details on the Easter forecast will be available the closer we get to the weekend.