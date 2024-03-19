£90k funding boost for four country parks in Shropshire

The Mere in Ellesmere, Battlefield Heritage Site in Shrewsbury, Eardington Nature Reserve near Bridgnorth, and Lyth Hill Local Nature Reserve in Bayston Hill, are all set to see improvements that will enhance visitor experiences and improve biodiversity.

Almost £90,000 of funding has been secured from the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Shropshire Council say it will use the funding to make the sites more accessible for all visitors, including those with additional needs.

New paths will be created and existing ones improved to allow access for wheelchair users and new welcome and direction signs will be developed, including the use of tactile elements.

There will also be a number of developments that will enhance the biodiversity of the sites, including the creation of ponds, tree planting and sowing flower rich meadows, along with measures to protect ecologically sensitive areas.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “This is a significant investment and it is thanks the work of our council the funds have been secured.

“The investment will help make the country parks more accessible to everyone; and I hope the improved infrastructure will entice more people to enjoy time in the countryside, which is a great way to increase physical activity levels, improve mental health and increase understanding of the natural environment.

“The ponds, tree-planting and meadows, as well as enhancing the landscape, will also provide important ecological benefits and improve natural habitats.”