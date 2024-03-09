Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But the Midlands Connect EV Conference has heard there needs to be a significant increase in public electric vehicle (EV) charge points needed to keep up with demand.

Figures from Midlands Connect suggest Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin will see a 1,812 per cent increase in uptake in electric vehicles by the end of 2030, with projections predicting a surge from 6,332 EVs today to 121,044 on county roads by the end of 2030.

But forecasts show the county needs a further 3,583 public charging points by 2030 to support the increase - there are 242 chargers today.

The research is part of the Sub-national Transport Body’s efforts to support local authorities in increasing EV charger roll-out. In September 2023, it partnered with 14 local authorities to share £40.3 million a government Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Fund.

Midlands Connect’s EV Conference brought together senior leaders and policymakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the EV industry.

Midlands Connect’s​ CEO Maria Machancoses said: “It’s clear Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin is still on the brink of a boom in electric vehicles, that could see over 121,000 electric cars on its streets by the end of the decade.

“Local authorities across the Midlands are doing a great job to roll out charging points, but they cannot do this alone. We’re already working with local authorities to support their work and help secure EV infrastructure funding from government.

“Our conference today allowed us to bring together many different aspects of the EV industry, including government, to discuss the challenges and opportunities ahead. We want to make the Midlands the home of the green industrial revolution.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council cabinet member for climate, the environment and transport, said: "There needs to be the infrastructure and incentives for people to switch to electric vehicles. Shropshire Council has been successful in securing over £3 million of funding from various government schemes to install hundreds of public electric vehicle charging points across the county.

"We have also prioritised the locations of the chargers to serve the needs of our residents, especially those who do not have off-street parking and rely on on-street parking. By the end of this year, we will have over 300 public charging points in 45 locations, covering all our main towns and villages, and by 2025, we aim to have over 500 charging points, making Shropshire one of the best-connected rural counties in the country."

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure, said: “Telford and Wrekin Council is leading the way when it comes to reducing carbon emissions including from its vehicle fleet, converting cars, vans and town park ranger vehicles to electric. Since declaring a climate emergency in 2019, overall operational carbon emissions have reduced by 57 per cent, and the council is actively working to support the wider community to work towards the same goal.

“It’s an exciting time where we will start to see fundamental changes in the way people move around the borough. Our participation in the Midlands Connect LEVI Consortium is helping to support the new charging infrastructure and make electric an easier choice through easy access to both public and residential charging options.”