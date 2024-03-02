Snow in Telford and icy winds in Shrewsbury as Shropshire faces chilly first weekend in March

Telford has seen a few snowflakes, though the white stuff hasn't been sticking, while hundreds of parkrun participants braved the soggy and cold weather in Shrewsbury.

The temperature is not expected to rise much today, with the Met Office predicting a high of 7C for the county.

Setting expectations for the weather for today, the forecaster said: "Cloudy with outbreaks of rain, sleet and possible snow. Chilly.

"Often rather cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain, perhaps some snow, mainly over the hills, pushing northwards through the day. Some bright or sunny intervals possibly in places. Chilly and breezy at times.

"Tonight: rain, sleet and snow soon clearing this evening to leave a drier night with clear spells. Winds turning lighter allowing for mist, fog and frost patches to develop. Feeling cold. Minimum temperature -1 °C."

Looking ahead to Sunday, the Met Office said it will be "a chilly start but mostly dry with a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals after any mist and fog clears first thing. Light winds with temperatures close to average. Maximum temperature 8 °C."

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday from the forecaster is "dry on Monday with rain arriving later and turning much windier with heavy showers following on Tuesday. Largely dry on Wednesday with sunny spells. Temperatures around average."

There are 36 flood warnings and 151 flood alerts in England, however only one alert affecting Shropshire - for the Tern and Perry catchments.

A statement on the Environment Agency's flood checker website said: "River levels remain high at the Tern-Walcot River gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding continues.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. This message will be updated by 9am on 03/03/24, or as the situation changes."