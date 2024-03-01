Weather warning for 'rain' in place for Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The warning, from the Met Office, covers parts of Shropshire and mid Wales, including Ludlow, Oswestry and Welshpool.

The weather forecast suggests it might be a wet day for the rest of the region, but the likes of Shrewsbury, Wem, Bridgnorth, Telford are not covered by the official warning and should escape the worst.

The 'yellow' warning for rain came into force midnight, and was due to expire at 3pm on Friday.

The weather warning covers parts of the county.

It warned of "further rain" and "some disruption" adding that it is likely to affect transport and journeys across the region.

In the update the Met Office said "bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer," and adds "spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer".