Solar farm near Telford will go ahead after developer wins appeal

Shropshire Council had thrown out plans lodged by Swedish firm Vattenfall for the 22-megawatt solar generation scheme, set to be built on land off Hall Lane, Kemberton, because it said it would spoil the open countryside on the eastern fringe of the borough.

However, following a public inquiry held at Shirehall last month, government inspectors ruled that two fields which are currently used for farm grazing could be developed – despite any potential harm the scheme might cause to the green belt.

During the three-day inquiry the local authority stood by its original decision, saying the development would have an “unacceptably adverse impact” on the green belt, and cause an unacceptable loss of agricultural land.

However Government planning inspector Alison Partington agreed with the developer that the public benefits provided by the scheme provided “very special circumstances” which justified any potential harm caused by the development.

“It is agreed that the proposal is inappropriate development in the Green Belt. This, by definition, is harmful to the Green Belt,” she said in her decision.

“On the other side of the planning balance, the [planning] Framework sets out a presumption in favour of sustainable development, and renewable energy development is central to achieving a sustainable low carbon future.

“In this case I consider that the public benefits of the proposal are of a magnitude that they would clearly outweigh the combined weight of the harm to the Green Belt and to the heritage assets.”

While the inquiry decision accepted that the development would cause a narrowing of the gap between Kemberton and Telford, the inspector rejected the council’s case that the allowing the development would constitute a ‘leapfrog development’, which would lead to the merging of Telford and Shifnal.

The 20 hectare site sits just inside the Shropshire Council boundary, despite sitting close to the Halesfield area of Telford.

“The Green Belt in the area has a role to play in preventing the coalescence of Telford with the town of Shifnal. However, the appeal site does not lie directly between these two settlements and so the proposal would not contribute to any narrowing of the gap between Telford and Shifnal,” she added.

“During the operational period it is indicated that the land around the solar panels would be used for the grazing of sheep. As a result, apart from the small areas used for the fixed infrastructure, the majority of the land would still be used for some agricultural purposes during the 40 year period the solar farm operated.

“Overall, I am satisfied that the proposal would not result in the temporary or permanent loss of agricultural land as the land could continue to be used for some agricultural purposes whilst also being used to produce solar energy.”

The appeal was allowed, and planning permission for the scheme is granted.