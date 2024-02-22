Bishop's Castle group goes wild after lottery boost

Going Wild will use some of the money to hire staff as coordinators to support the community to develop and implement local wildlife and nature projects.

The group has been working with community groups over the last two years with a range of wildlife and nature projects in and around Bishop’s Castle, focused on the ecological management of local land.

Projects have included building and installing swift boxes and establishing meadowlands on local properties.

Going Wild in Bishop’s Castle has become known for its winter talks and summer activities series. The ‘Going Wild Kid’s Club’ provides an extracurricular outdoor education and bushcraft club for young people in the community.

Bernard Edwards, chair of the Going Wild in Bishop’s Castle Steering Group said: “Thanks to The National Lottery Players and everyone who has supported us in the winter talks series and the summer activities. We look forward to working with the fantastic community of Bishop’s Castle.”

The grant, secured with help from Enterprise House, will allow Going Wild in Bishop’s Castle to hire a part-time coordinator and a part-time assistant to support the development, delivery and monitoring of local biodiversity projects.

“This will help us increase wildlife locally and share our activities with a wider audience to showcase the potential of community-level rewilding," Bernard added.

"Above all, this is about joining the people of Bishop’s Castle to learn together and celebrate our landscape through embracing nature,” said Bernard.

Town councillor Grant Perry said: “The town council is delighted to have supported and continues to support Going Wild in Bishop’s Castle. This project helps us contribute to the town’s Climate and Nature Recovery Plan.”

The small steering group of Going Wild in Bishop’s Castle is looking forward to meeting interested candidates for the positions.

The role will be based out of Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle – a local hub which offers a range of support to business and community groups, such as the local library, printing and IT.

Prospective applicants are invited to review the job description at lightfootenterprises.org