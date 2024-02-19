Fire on the Long Mynd is controlled burn and all in hand says fire service

Officials at the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service say there is currently a controlled burn taking place on the Long Mynd in the south of Shropshire.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "There is currently a controlled burn taking place on the Long Mynd.

"If you see fire/smoke in that area whilst out and about there is no need to be alarmed."

The Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd National Trust has previously warned of gorse burning in the area.

A statement said there will be "carefully controlled areas of gorse burning" which is an "essential process to manage gorse".

The fire service is notified in advance of any burning, and it is undertaken and monitored by contractors.