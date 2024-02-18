Flooding of low lying farmland and roads expected as flood alerts issued in wake of heavy overnight rain

There are flood alerts in place in mid Wales, in the Severn and Vyrnwy catchments and around the Upper River Teme and the Rea Brook and Cound Brook.

The Government's flood service says flooding of roads and farmland is expected today S.

They are expecting flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Church Stretton. Other locations that may be affected include Minsterley, Pontesford and Harrington.

"The floodplain has started to fill adjacent to the gauge on the left bank," they add.

In the Severn Vyrnwy confluence the same situation was expected to develop on low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

At the Tern and Perry catchments they expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

A flood alert for the Upper Teme has been issued after river levels began rising at the Onibury river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall overnight.

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is expected to occur this morning, Sunday.

]They expect flooding to affect low lying land an roads adjacent to the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries. Locations that may be affected include Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow.

The level of the Severn at Welsh Bridge is rising quickly this morning but at about 1.77cm is still below the 2.70m top of the normal range.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours and the Environment Agency is monitoring the situation, and should be updating its information at least every 24 hours.