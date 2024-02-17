Mild weekend ahead as weather warning removed for Shropshire

A weather warning was issued on Friday predicating heavy rain for most of England over the weekend but as of Saturday, the alert has been removed for the county.

The yellow weather warning remains in place for some of Wales, the south of England and the East Midlands, but it looks like the worst of the wet weather will stay away from Shropshire.

Current forecasts for much of the county will see a bright but breezy afternoon with drizzly skies on Saturday evening.

There is still a chance of outbreaks of heavy rain overnight into Sunday, clearing eastwards during the early hours, leaving behind cloudy skies and spots of drizzle.

Sunday looks set to start of with a little cloud and rain, but brighter skies and sunny spells are forecast as the day goes on, sprinkled with the odd shower.

Temperatures will remain above average, with highs of around 14C on Sunday.

The start of next week is looking like it will stay mild, with bursts of rain - occasionally heavy at times.