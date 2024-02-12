Telford nature reserve set to blossom after bulb planting sessions

Up to 40 helpers took part in the planting at Rough Park, co-ordinated by the council’s Environment Community Liaison Officer Rick Shaw and Treeman Tree Specialist - one of the most experienced tree and conservation experts in Shropshire.

Volunteers included members of the newly formed ‘Friends of Rough Park’ group, residents, Telford & Wrekin Council staff and Cap Gemini employees who took part in two separate planting sessions last week.

During the sessions, native bluebell and snowdrop bulbs were planted while other areas of the park were prepared for other woodland flower planting and regeneration.

Areas of dead hedge fencing were also constructed to prevent newly planted zones from being walked or trampled on.

Telford Green Spaces Partnership is the collective group for 'friends of' groups across the borough and allows them to network and share ideas.

There are currently 14 active ‘friends of’ groups in Telford and Wrekin which support a wide range of voluntary activities in the borough’s parks and green spaces as well as local community events.

Formerly an open cast mining site, Rough Park is now a vast expanse of grassland and woodland in south Telford accessible for all to enjoy.

The park was declared a Local Nature Reserve in 2023 and covers 42.3 hectares of diverse, green space including horse-grazed paddocks, woodland plantations and Castle Green meadow - one of the borough’s best wildflower meadows.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “Our parks and green spaces in Telford and Wrekin are extremely important to us and we want to make them attractive places to visit as well as a haven for wildlife.

“It’s pleasing to see so many people come together to take part in these sessions which aim to improve Rough Park for current and future generations.

“The ‘friends of’ groups across the borough are a great way to get involved in these types of activities and make a big difference to our green spaces.

“We are really grateful to all the volunteers who gave up their time to take part in the planting sessions.”

Those interested in volunteering, or wanting more information on the projects, can visit: telford.gov.uk/info/20085/green_and_open_spaces/6658/telford_green_spaces_partnership