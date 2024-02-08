There was, however, some snow in Chirk on Thursday morning - but the below photographs and above video submitted to the Shropshire Star show it was little more than a light dusting.

Coincidentally, Wednesday's weather warning for snow and ice claimed its first victim in Chirk, with the castle closing pre-emptively.

The tourist attraction said in a statement on Wednesday: "We’re sorry, but Chirk Castle will be closed tomorrow, 8 February, due to the snow forecast for the area.

"Please check our social media channels and the website for all the latest updates."

The snow settled a little bit - but not much.

A light dusting.

Chirk just about fell within the Met Office's amber weather warning for snow, which was issued on Wednesday.

The warning essentially meant snow and ice was expected to cause disruption across the region - things like powercuts, travel problems cut-off rural communities.

So far, that hasn't been the case but that's no guarantee conditions won't change.

The weather warning for north Wales and north-west Shropshire ends at 3pm on Thursday. 20-25cm of snow were forecast in areas above 200 metres.

Yesterday, several schools in north and mid Wales closed ahead of the predicted snow surge.