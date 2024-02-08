Heavy rain sees flood alerts issued for county

While many Salopians were expecting snow following Met Office amber warnings issued on Wednesday, much of the county instead experienced a deluge of wet weather on Thursday.

The consequence has been that the environment agency has issued seven alerts for flooding across the county, including Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Rea Brook and Cound Brook , River Severn in Shropshire, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and Upper Teme.

The environment agency said river levels were rising at the Buildwas river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland was expected from Thursday afternoon.

The agency added that they expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours and hte Environment Agency sai they expected river levels to remain high over the coming weekend.