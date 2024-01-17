Snow and ice warning issued for parts of Shropshire and Mid Wales

The warning, which runs from 10pm on Wednesday to 11am on Thursday, covers the Oswestry area as well as Chirk, Llangollen, Wrexham and down the west coast of Wales.

The Met Office said some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

It warns of some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and warned of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A spokesperson said: "Occasional showers, falling as sleet and snow, are likely at times overnight and into Thursday morning.

"These will fall onto sub-zero surfaces, leading to icy stretches on untreated surfaces. Patchy small amounts of snow accumulating, but possibly 2-5 cm above 150m in West and North Wales."

Area covered by the warning

The Met Office said snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.

If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g. warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).

Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.