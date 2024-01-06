All Shropshire warm hubs as temperatures set to fall below zero

The Met Office has confirmed that more chilly spells are set to fall over the region on the weekend, with lows of 0C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and 1C on Saturday.

The cold-weather warning is set to be in place from Saturday, January 6 through to Tuesday, January 9.

Jason Kelly, a Met Office chief forecaster said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”

Telford and Wrekin council has offered advice as cold weather is forecast for the county.

The local authority has advised people to be prepared and stay warm as temperatures have already begun to fall.

Telford and Wrekin council wrote on X, formally Twitter: "Cold weather forecast over the coming days!

"Look out for family & friends who might struggle with the drop in temperature.

"Ensure you have sufficient food & medicine in case you can't go out when cold.

"Check you're getting the help you're entitled to for heating your home."

Resources provided by the NHS advise people on how to help those more vulnerable, and those who are struggling to heat their home can visit telford.gov.uk/info/20807/local_energy_supportor contact the council for support.

People are encouraged to take extra precautions to keep safe while the alerts are in place, such as checking on vulnerable friends and neighbours, keeping food and medications in stock and ensuring homes are adequately heated.

Here are all of the Warm Hubs across the region with opening hours where available. It is advised to contact your local council or hub first to make sure it is open:

Shrewsbury

The Salvation Army, Shrewsbury: Monday and Wednesday 10am to 2pm and Sunday 9.30am to 12pm.

Community Hub, Riverside Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Library: Monday and Wednesday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 7pm and Saturday 9.30am to 4pm.

Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 11am to 4pm.

Shrewsbury Ark

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre, Shrewsbury: Monday to Friday 7am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm.

St Peter's Church, Shrewsbury: Tuesday 10am to 4.30pm, Wednesday 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

The Trinity Centre, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Sports Village: Monday to Friday 6am to 9pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Church of the Holy Spirit, Shrewsbury: Tuesday 10.30am to 12pm, Wednesday 8.45am to 11am and Sunday 10am to 11.30am.

Library at the Lantern, Shrewsbury: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

The Elim Centre, Shrewsbury: Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 4pm.

Bayston Hill

Bayston Hill Library: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Dorrington

Dorrington Village Hall: Wednesday 10am to 4pm.

Pontesbury

Pontesbury Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday 1am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Thursday 2pm to 5pm.

Wem

Wem Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm, Friday 2pm to 5pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock Library: Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Much Wenlock Museum and VIC: Monday to Saturday 10.30am to 4pm.

Church Stretton

Church Stretton Library: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

West Felton

West Felton Church: Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, Sunday 10am to 6pm.

Broseley

Broseley Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Stoke-on-Tern

Stoke-on-Tern Parish Hall: Monday 10am to 12pm.

Marton

Marton Village Hall: Monday 10am to 12pm.

Llanymynech

Llanymynech Village Hall: Monday to Sunday 9am to 10pm.

Ellesmere

Ellesmere Library: Tuesday and Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 1.30pm.

Oswestry

Oswestry Leisure Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Morrisons Oswestry Community Room

St Oswald's Church, Oswestry: Monday to Saturday 10am to 5pm.

St Martin's Church, Oswestry: Tuesday 10.30am to 11.30am, Thursday and Sunday 9.30am to 11am.

Albert Road Church, Oswestry: Friday 10.30am to 11.30am.

Oswestry Library: Monday, Thursday to Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30 to 6pm and Saturday 9.30 to 4pm.

OsNosh, Oswestry: Wednesday and Friday 10am to 1.30pm

Abdon

Abdon Village Hall: Saturday 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Shifnal

Shifnal Library: Monday 1pm to 5pm, Wednesday and Friday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

St Andrew's Church, Shifnal: Tuesday 10.30am to 12.30pm and Friday 1pm to 5pm.

Market Drayton

Market Drayton Swimming Centre: Monday to Friday 6.30am to 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am to 5pm.

Market Drayton Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

The Zone Community Hub, Market Drayton: Monday to Thursday 9am to 1pm.

Gobowen

Gobowen Library: Tuesday and Thursday 10am to 5pm (closed for lunch 1pm to 2pm) and Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

Bishop's Castle

Bishop's Castle Community Foodbank: Tuesday 10am to 11.30am and Thursday 2.30pm to 4pm.

Bishop's Castle Library: Monday and Saturday 10am to 1pm, Tuesday and Friday 10am to 5pm.

SpArC Bishop's Castle: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 9am to 9pm, Tuesday 7am to 9pm, Friday 7am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 1pm and Sunday 9am to 12pm.

Whitchurch

The Watergate Centre, Whitchurch: Tuesday 1pm to 5pm.

Whitchurch Library: Monday, Thursday and Friday 9.30am to 5pm, Tuesday 9.30am to 6pm and Saturday 9.30am to 1pm.

Craven Arms

Craven Arms Library: Monday to Wednesday 9am to 9pm, Thursday 9am to 9pm and Friday 9am to 4pm.

Albrighton

Albrighton Library: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 1pm.

Highley

Highley Library: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Severn Centre, Highley: Monday to Thursday 6am to 8pm, Friday 6am to 6pm.

Ludlow

Ludlow Library: Monday 9.30am to 6pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9.30 to 5pm, Saturday 9.30 to 1pm.

Alveley

Severn Valley Country Park: Monday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Cleobury Mortimer

Cleobury Mortimer Library: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Cleobury Community Hub: Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 12pm.

Cleobury Mortimer Parish Hall

St Mary's Church, Cleobury Mortimer: Monday to Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Telford and Wrekin

Telford African and Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TAARC) in Hadley: Tuesday from 10am to 1pm.

Park Lane Centre, Woodside: Tuesday and Wednesday from 2pm to 5pm.

Independent Living Centre, Telford Town Centre: Friday from 10am to 4pm.