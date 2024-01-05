Frustrations rise after 'two years of flooding' leaves village 'cut off'

While many around the county are facing chaos on the roads from flash flooding, one resident of Charlton, west of Wellington, has said villagers have been regularly left housebound by flooding over the last two years.

According to Charlton resident Will York, a broken pipe has resulted in two drains backing up with water whenever it gets wet.

"Every time it rains, even fractionally, it floods," Will explained.

"When there is a lot of rain it floods very quickly and becomes impassable. It is damaging the property nearby.

"We have to park our cars on the far side of the flood and walk through the water but sometimes the water gets so deep you can't wade through it.