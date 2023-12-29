Christmas tree recycling advice for Shropshire residents for when festivities finish

There will not be any council-run tree collection services this year, but residents with real fir trees have been advised on how to dispose of them correctly.

Trees that are being collected must be free of all decorations such as tinsel and baubles – councils have advised that trees with decorations still on them will not be collected as they will ‘contaminate’ the composting process.

Below is some advice from local councils on what to do with your real Christmas tree:

Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council has advised residents to put their Christmas tree in their garden waste bin, or next to it. If the tree is over 5ft tall, it should be chopped into smaller pieces and placed in the garden waste bin. Waste company Veolia has said it will donate money to a local charity for each Christmas tree that is recycled.

Alternatively, real Christmas trees can be taken to your local household recycling centre.

Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council issued similar advice. It has advised residents to put their Christmas trees in their garden waste bin or next to it.

If the tree is over 5ft tall, it should be chopped into smaller pieces and placed in the garden waste bin. Alternatively, real Christmas trees can be taken to household recycling centres at Hortonwood or Halesfield.