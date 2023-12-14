The EA says the risk of flooding remains following heavy rainfall, and river levels remain high from Crew Green to Bridgnorth.

The EA says "River levels remain high at the Bridgnorth, Buildwas, Crew Green, Montford and Welsh Bridge river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall.

"The risk of flooding remains.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley. Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth and access to properties along Riverside in Bridgnorth."

The river peaked at Crew Green on Tuesdayand Montford is predicted to peak between 5.5m to 5.6m this morning, Thursday . That is below the level where flooding of property is possible.

Welsh Bridge predicted to peak between 3.0m to 3.2m this afternoon, Thursday .

The flood barriers are up at Frankwell.

Buildwas predicted to peak between 4.4m to 4.7m overnight Thursday.

The EA website says property flooding is possible above 4.8m.

Bridgnorth is predicted to peak between 3.5m to 3.7m on Friday morning, .

Low lying land flooding is possible above 3.6m says the agency's website.

The Environment Agency adds; "We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. Frankwell phase 1 barriers have been deployed.

"We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses. This message will be updated by 10am on Friday , or as the situation changes.

A number of flood alerts are remaining in place across Shropshire region, including the Upper and Lower Teme, the Severn Vyrnwy confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.