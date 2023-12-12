Telford wildlife campaigners 'keep watching eye' as hotly contested land goes under the hammer

Wrekin Housing Group has confirmed that the land at Aqueduct Lane, in Stirchley near the town park, which has permission for two semi-detached homes, is being sold off following "a review".

Campaigners now fear that if the land is sold to a developer they will bulldoze a "wildlife haven" and a 200-year-old hedgerow.

The land is being sold off at an online auction with independent property consultancy Allsop on December 19, with a guide price of £110,000-plus.

A spokesperson for the Wrekin Housing Group said: “We have taken the decision to sell the land adjoining 4 Tunnel Cottages following a review. The proceeds this sale will be reinvested into building new affordable homes.

"This approach has delivered 3,094 additional new family homes over 13 years, helping to meet the growing demand for good quality, affordable housing in our communities whilst also having a positive impact on the local economy.”

The site covers 0.193 acres, with permission for two two-bedroom semi-detached homes. It has been the subject of a number of planning applications over the years