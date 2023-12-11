21 photos of the swollen River Severn in Shrewsbury as the waters rise again
The River Severn was continuing to rise in Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon as the Environment Agency continued installing flood barriers at Frankwell in the town.
By Ian Harvey
Our photographer visited Shrewsbury on Monday as the water continued to edge higher, with some footpaths. closed.
The Environment Agenc is asking the public to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and to plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.