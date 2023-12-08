Weather warning for this weekend with winds of up to 49mph predicted in Shropshire

The Met Office has warned strong winds could cause some transport disruption on Saturday, as much of the UK faces a yellow weather warning for wind.

The weather warning, which covers all of Wales and the West Midlands, is in place from 9am to 11.45pm on Saturday, December 9.

Current forecasts predict winds of up to 49mph in some places in Shropshire.

The Met Office is warning that delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with many journeys expected to take longer.

Short-term loss of power and other services is also possible.

On Thursday, it was announced that a Shrewsbury market event that had been due to take place this weekend was cancelled because of the forecast gales.

The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation - a yellow warning means residents should keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of plans in the next few days.

Three flood alerts also remain in place as of Friday afternoon, as river levels are affected by heavy rainfall.

The Environment Agency has said flooding of roads and farmland is possible from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury, as well as Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

Flooding is also expected to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Tern from Wolverley to Newport. Other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

The River Teme, River Onny and River Corve may also be impacted, with flooding expected on low-lying land and roads. Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Knighton and Ludlow may also be affected.