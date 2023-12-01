The Met Office and their counterparts in the USA have been tracking the arrival of a Coronal Mass Ejection - a jet of high speed plasma - that exploded out of the sun a few days ago.

It's possible that the whole thing will happen during daylight - and we won't see anything - but aurora lovers have been put on standby.

The Met Office Space Weather website, updated in the early hours of Friday, said: "A stronger CME arrival is then expected to follow today, but this is currently forecast to arrive during daylight hours today.

"Minor to moderate storm levels are expected this coming night, leading to potential visible aurora over Scotland and on northern horizons across northern England and Northern Ireland, where skies are clear.

"However, the timing of this event is low confidence.

"Any later arrival could potentially delay the strongest geomagnetic storm levels until early tonight, bringing visible aurora to some areas further south, across northern England and parts of Northern Ireland and potentially on northern horizons from locations across the Midlands."

To have the best chance of seeing the Northern Lights, go somewhere away from street lights, look towards the north after dark and use a digital camera or smart phone to look for the distinctive glow.