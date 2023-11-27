Painting protesters gather to 'Save Darwin's Oak' on Shrewsbury relief road route

The 'Darwin Oak' is among nine veteran trees that stand on the route of the £80-million road.

The tree was given its name due to it being located upon a route supposedly followed by a young Charles Darwin on his walks in the area.

During a planning meeting earlier this year, members were told the route could not be moved to save the tree because it would be too bendy and would not be able to be a 60mph road.

While Shropshire Council has said trees will be replaced at a ratio of nine to one, a petition to save the tree has gathered almost 100,000 signatures and creative campaigners are pulling out all the stops to save it.

On Sunday, during the Tree Council’s ‘National Tree Week', over 50 artists from as far afield as Mid Wales and Warwickshire gathered at the tree's bough.

'Paint to Save the Darwin Oak' was organised by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall, who visited the tree earlier this month to capture it on canvas.

Dan said: "Today the celebration of these beautiful trees pervaded, and each artist has helped to visualise the trees and broaden the campaign to a broader audience. It’s beyond comprehension that such brutal destruction can be entertained in our age of the climate emergency."

An exhibition is arranged in Shrewsbury at the Bear Steps Gallery in March next year.

Previously, a Shropshire Council spokesperson said the council "fully acknowledges the environmental impact of building the North West Relief Road" and had endorsed "an onerous and fully justifiable approach to mitigation and compensation wherever required."

They said the "unavoidable loss" of the veteran trees was "extremely regrettable", but had committed to planting 84 new trees to replace their loss, which will in time reach veteran status.

"This focus on the management of the veteran trees is just a small part of a much wider planting legacy that will also see a ratio of nine to one achieved in terms of general tree replacement,” the spokesperson added.