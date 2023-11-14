Flood barriers go up in Shrewsbury as Storm Debi flood water bulge moves downstream

And the Environment Agency has put out flood barriers in Shrewsbury as weather forecasters say successive bands of rain are due as the river rises.

The EA has confirmed that there are no current plans to put the barriers up at Ironbridge.

A spokesperson for the EA tweeted: "With successive bands of rain forecast later this week and rising levels on the River Severn following Storm Debi our teams are deploying flood barriers at Frankwell, Shrewsbury."

The barriers show Theatre Severn protected against the possibility of the waters rising in the area.

Even though automated forecasts predict a Welsh Bridge river level peaking at 3.08m, well above the 2.7m top of the normal range, EA officers don't expect it will rise that high.

Their commentary at 4.07pm on Tuesday said: "We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

"Locations that may be affected are Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The predicted peaks are Crew Green 5.4m to 5.7m on Tuesday afternoon, Montford 4.7m to 5.3m on Wednesday morning, Welshbridge 2.5m to 2.9m on Wednesday afternoon, Buildwas 3.6m to 4.1m on Thursday morning, Bridgnorth 2.9m to 3.3m over Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning.

But they add that they are closely monitoring the situation.

The flood barriers going up again at Frankwell in Shrewsbury. Picture: Environment Agency Midlands.

The two more serious flood warnings cover the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and at Melverley.

The EA says; "We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Maesbrook including the A483 between Llanymynech and Four Crosses, just south of Llanymynech Bridge. Predicted peaks: Llanymynech 4.1m to 4.5m this afternoon."

They add; "We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads including the A483 between Llanymynech and Four Crosses, just south of Llanymynech Bridge. Predicted peaks: Llanymynech 4.1m to 4.5m this afternoon."

Natural Resources Wales also has a flood warning for the River Vyrnwy at Llanymynech and flood alerts covering areas around the River Severn from Newtown to the Severn-Vyrnwy Confluence, areas around the River Dee from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows, and the River Wye in Powys.

NRW said: "Flooding of low-lying land and roads is expected. Roads close to Cilcewydd, Trehelig, Welshpool and Llandrinio could also be affected with rising river levels. We will continue to monitor the situation."

The EA expects river levels to remain high until the end of the week. The Met Office currently has no weather warnings showing up to and including Monday.