Solar panels plan for land next to north Shropshire jewellery business

Shropshire Council has received an application asking permission to put the solar panels on land at Curteis Ltd in Dudleston.

The long-standing jewellery manufacturing business is based off Caia Lane on a site that covers 109ha of agricultural land.

The proposed solar park would cover approximately 3,699sq m, with the remainder being proposed for ecological mitigation.

In its application the firm said the plans would “secure a more sustainable future for the business with the intention to move towards renewable energy in lieu of energy produced from fossil fuels.”

A decision on the plan will be taken by Shropshire Council at a later date.

Meanwhile permission is being sought for changes to a town pub.

A proposal has been submitted to Shropshire Council to add an extension to the Craven Arms Hotel, while converting existing first and second floor rooms into eight residential apartments.

The application said that the “existing public house function at ground floor will be retained”.

A primary school is requesting permission to keep a demountable building for another 10 years.

The application, for Onny CofE Primary School in Onibury, says the building has been ‘vital’ for the last ten years, and provides a flexible use for the school.

A chicken farm is also seeking permission to expand its operation near Shrewsbury.

Broadway Poultry at Shoothill, Ford, has asked Shropshire Council’s planning department for permission to add two poultry rearing buildings to its site.

The farm currently has four sheds which can house 192,000 birds.

The proposal is to add two fresh sheds capable of housing another 96,000 birds, taking the total capacity to 288,000 birds.