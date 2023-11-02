New Shropshire flood alert in place as more rain falls on soaked land

The alert was issued at 8.13am today and is the second alert in the county so far, joining the Tern & Perry catchment in a very wet north Shropshire.

The Tern & Perry alert has been in place for some time.

The Environment Agency says flooding is possible in these areas.

The advice is to monitor local water levels and weather conditions and avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding.

Waters in the River Severn are rising and the Welsh Bridge gauge recorded 1.82m at 9.12am on Thursday which is some way off the 2.7m top of the normal range.

The automated forecast is showing that even tomorrow afternoon the level is expected to be some way off the top of the normal range.

Shropshire Council is asking people to keep an eye on the forecast as the day develops. The main issue seems to be the possibility of localised flooding.

The council has warning that with catchments saturated following Storm Babet "there is the possibility of localised flooding and some difficult travelling conditions".

The authorities continue to advise drivers not to try to go through flood waters.