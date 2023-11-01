Weather forecasters say Wales is set to be battered by rain and high winds in some places and now Transport for Wales has decided to suspend services on the Heart of Wales line and reduce the frequency of trains on another popular route.

Passengers have been urged to check for the latest information before travelling on Thursday.

TfW says there will be no services on the Heart of Wales line between Swansea and Shrewsbury or the Conwy Valley line between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog on Thursday.

On the Cambrian line an amended timetable will be in place with pre-planned bus replacement services between Aberystwyth and Machynlleth and train services between Machynlleth and Shrewsbury running every two hours instead of hourly.

The train operator says no rail replacement services are available on the Heart of Wales line and passengers are being advised not to travel on this route.

Rail replacement services are in operation on the Conwy Valley line but all passengers should check before travelling as roads will be liable to flooding.

Services on the Heart of Wales and Conwy Valley lines will not reopen until late Friday morning at the earliest, as safety checks will need to be completed before passenger services can resume, says a company spokesperson.

They add that speed restrictions will also be in place on several routes across the Wales and Borders network as a result of the forecast extreme winds and rain, meaning journeys may take longer than usual and there may be short-notice alterations or cancellations to services.

Tickets for Thursday, November 2, can be used on Friday, November 3, and ticket acceptance with other operators may be available - passengers should check tfw.wales for the latest information.