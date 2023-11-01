Storm Ciarán: What the experts reckon with region covered by yellow warning for rain

The Met Office does not expect Shropshire to be hit by rain until after 10pm tonight - but from then until rush hour on Thursday it is forecast to be heavy.

The warning comes as one flood alert remains in place for the Tern and Perry catchments of the Rivers Tern, Perry, Roden, Strine and Meese and their tributaries, about two weeks after Storm Babet.

The ground remains sodden and Environment Agency professionals are concerned that more rain in an already super soaked autumn will lead to rapid surface water flooding.

Dave Throup, a former Environment Agency manager in the region, says on Twitter that rain rather than wind is likely to be the main risk locally from Storm Ciarán.

He says: "Met Office warning for rain extended throughout Wales and southern Midlands.

"High resolution models suggesting a lot of rain over the Welsh headwaters."

Trevor Bond, a senior team leader at the Environment Agency, giving updates from the flood hydrology team, says one of the reasons they are worried about the impending rainfall is because of the amount of water that has already fallen.

He has Tweeted: "One of the reasons we're worried about Storm Ciarán is because of the loss of 'capacity' within the soil as a result of Storm Babet."

He has tweeted an animation of what the saturated catchments, showing just how wet the whole area is.

Powys County Council says it is working together with partner agencies and local flood groups to ensure communities are prepared for the expected heavy and persistent rain.

The council says preparations are being made to help keep people and property safe. Teams are out checking flood defences are in good working order, clearing gulleys and ditches and operating temporary defences where needed to help reduce flood risk to communities.

"Together with our partners, our officers have been working hard to not only clear up from Storm Babet but also prepare for Storm Ciarán," said Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.

"Flood defences across the county are ready to be used and depots have supplies of sandbags ready to deploy, if needed. Flooding hotspots are being monitored and staff are engaging with local flood groups in to ensure that communities are as prepared as can be.

"We urge residents to stay safe and consider any steps they may need to take now to be prepared for the bad weather, to take extra care if you need to travel, and to always adhere to any warnings issued over the next few days."

Traffic Wales North & Mid says on Twitter: "Brace yourselves, #StormCiaran is on its way!

"@metoffice just dropped an update on the Yellow weather warning.

"The warning is now in effect starting this evening at 6pm and lasting until tomorrow 11.59pm.

"Stay safe and prepared!"

River levels on the Severn are forecast to rise but to be some way short of the top of the normal range until at least the early hours of Thursday morning.