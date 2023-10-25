The hugely controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road scheme has been recommended for approval by Shropshire Council planners in advance of a committee meeting next week.
Shropshire Council has denied campaigners' claims that the number of spectators allowed to attend a crunch meeting about the controversial North West Relief Road was limited to 20.
