More people to be allowed into key relief road meeting after council accused of being 'undemocratic'

Premium By David Tooley Shrewsbury Environment Published: Oct 25, 2023 Last Updated: Oct 25, 2023

Shropshire Council has denied campaigners' claims that the number of spectators allowed to attend a crunch meeting about the controversial North West Relief Road was limited to 20.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

How the North West Relief Road could look The hugely controversial Shrewsbury North West Relief Road scheme has been recommended for approval by Shropshire Council planners in advance of a committee meeting next week.