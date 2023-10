Shropshire floods: River yet to peak in some areas as impact of Storm Babet continues to be felt

River levels are yet to peak for some parts of Shropshire as the impact of Storm Babet continues to be felt.

Floodwater in Shrewsbury. Photo: David Tooley. The Environment Agency said the River Severn was expected to peak in the Ironbridge and Jackfield area on Monday – at anywhere between 5.3 and 5.8 metres.