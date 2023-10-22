Notification Settings

Shrewsbury flood barriers put to the test as river approaches its peak level

By Ian HarveyShrewsburyEnvironmentPublished:

Photos shared by the Environment Agency show the rising river level in Shrewsbury.

The flood barriers doing their job at Frankwell. Photo: @Shtacy_Phillips

Dr Stacy Phillips, who works in flood risk for the agency, shared photos and video from the town as the clock ticked down to the River Severn hitting its peak in Shrewsbury at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

She tweeted: "The levels have risen in Shrewsbury in response to the rain from #StormBabet but the @EnvAgencyMids barriers are doing their job in Frankwell.

The scene in Shrewsbury. Photo: @Shtacy_Phillips

"The lower Quarry path is now largely underwater, and [the statue of] Hercules here appears constantly concerned that his feet are going to get wet."

The scene in Shrewsbury. Photo: @Shtacy_Phillips

Dr Phillips also posted a video of a cormorant seemingly a little lost while swimming and diving.

"The area this side of the tree line is the footpath, not the river channel," she wrote. "Glad that they seemed to figure it out eventually."

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the Telford office.

