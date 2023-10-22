Shrewsbury flood barriers put to the test as river approaches its peak level

The flood barriers doing their job at Frankwell. Photo: @Shtacy_Phillips

Dr Stacy Phillips, who works in flood risk for the agency, shared photos and video from the town as the clock ticked down to the River Severn hitting its peak in Shrewsbury at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

She tweeted: "The levels have risen in Shrewsbury in response to the rain from #StormBabet but the @EnvAgencyMids barriers are doing their job in Frankwell.

"The lower Quarry path is now largely underwater, and [the statue of] Hercules here appears constantly concerned that his feet are going to get wet."

The statue of Hercules in The Quarry. Photo: @Shtacy_Phillips

Dr Phillips also posted a video of a cormorant seemingly a little lost while swimming and diving.

(4/4) This cormorant seemed a little lost swimming and diving this morning. The area this side of the tree line is the footpath, not the river channel. Glad that they seemed to figure it out eventually. pic.twitter.com/k1sov0oIEQ — Dr Stacy Phillips (@Shtacy_Phillips) October 22, 2023