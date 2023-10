Flood barriers go up in Ironbridge as River Severn on the rise

Temporary flood barriers have gone up in Ironbridge, with the River Severn on the rise as the town continues to feel the effects of Storm Babet. The Environment Agency says it expects the river to peak at between 5.3m and 5.8m on Monday. Clare Dinnis from the EA tweeted on Saturday afternoon: "Busy day for @EnvAgencyMids at #Ironbridge as the temporary defences go up. Lots of work with #partners to prepare & make sure the #community is informed."