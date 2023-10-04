Part of 'lovely' Telford willow tree downed by wind being put to good use at zoo

The fallen willow. Photo: Colin Bell.

A huge willow tree on Holyhead Road in Wellington came crashing to the ground on Tuesday night, taking out a lamppost on the way.

The tree, next to the Morris Care Centre, was reportedly taken out by a strong gust of wind around 8pm.

Wellington resident Colin Bell said it was a shame to lose such a lovely tree.

He said: "I was just talking to to one of the tree surgeons and it apparently had some sort of inner fungus and the inside had some rotting, and a strong gust caught it, and down it came. A shame really, it was a lovely willow tree."

But the circle of life will continue for the fallen willow - after Ryan, headkeeper at Telford's Exotic Zoo, noticed it on his way to work.

Many of the animals at the zoo will happily munch on the remains of the tree.

"Capybaras, goats, wallabees, lemurs, pretty much anything that's a herbivore will eat willow," owner, Scott Adams explained as he pulled up to take some cuttings.

"It'll be put to good use!"