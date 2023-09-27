Plans for flats above Telford shop approved on street where parking is 'already difficult'

Mac’s convenience store in St Georges will be extended as part of the plans. Picture: Google Maps

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved plans for a two-storey side extension to built on the site of Mac’s convenience store in St George's to allow space for two flats – instead of the current one.

There will also be a single-storey and first-floor extension to the rear of the building.

The council’s planning officer stated that the single-storey extension would come off the rear of the shop and would connect to an existing detached storage building. The plan is to create an additional storage area.

The two-storey side extension is to provide a new access to the two flats at first-floor level.

The first-floor rear extension will be attached to the existing flat and will then be subdivided to provide the two flats.

As part of the plans the applicant said that the four existing parking spaces would not be increased.

Mac’s convenience store would have its internal floorspace increased from 143 to 203 square metres.

St George's & Priorslee Parish Council made a comment on the application.

They said: “The parish council views the development of a local business and the provision of an additional dwelling as a positive for St George's.

“However, parking is already difficult on West Street, therefore the parish council requests an assessment of the adequacy of the parking arrangements for the two flats.”

Telford and Wrekin Council’s highways department raised no objection to the plans and commented that the applicant was responsible for keeping the adjacent road free of mud during building work.

There was no mention of a parking assessment in the highway department’s comment.

The council’s ecology and drainage departments also raised no objections to the proposals.

“The local planning authority considers that the scale and design of the development is acceptable and would not harm the character of the property,” concluded the planning officer while approving the application.