'We won't give up' on park insist 'delighted villagers after homes plans withdrawn

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/09/2023 - Villagers are happy that plans the build a load of houses on their local field, The Glebelands in Bayston Hill, have been withdrawn..

The Bayston Hill community on the outskirts of Shrewsbury was outraged when proposals to build new homes on The Glebelands were submitted in June.

More than 230 comments objecting to the plans were lodged, and a petition was launched to save it for community use.

Following the backlash Shingler Homes, working as a development partner with landowners the Lichfield Diocese, withdrew the plans from the Shropshire Council planning portal last week.

No reason was given and it is unclear whether fresh plans will be resubmitted in the future.

Villagers feel this development is a reason for cautious celebration, but insist they will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Bayston Hill resident and campaigner Teri Trickett said: "The village is delighted to see the application withdrawn. We are waiting for news to see if the 'village green' application is granted. We won't give up trying to protect this special place used by generations for recreation.

"My own husband's family have used the Glebes for over 60 years and he remembers going to Scouts there and my own boys remember playing football and attending the carnival there."

Bayston Hill parish councillor Mark Underwood added: "We're very pleased that they withdrew it. What we're not sure of is whether they will submit a revised application.

"If it is resubmitted, there will no doubt be the same level of opposition."

The land subject of the application sits to the rear of Christ Church, and is also home to the Bayston Hill Scout and Guide Hut.

Shortly after the plan was lodged, a meeting was held at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall, where many residents voiced strong opinions against the loss of The Glebelands, with one man insisting the land is "the lungs of the community". Residents say it always has and still is used by families and for football games, and last year a Platinum Jubilee party was held there.

One objection read: "The Glebelands has been used by villagers of Bayston Hill for decades. It is a valuable and much loved community open space, crossed by footpaths which have been used without interruption since 1949.

"Open, green spaces are vital for mental health and wellbeing and the loss of this area to housing would be hugely detrimental to local residents and conflicts with recent government policy. The development would also increase the strain on existing infrastructure."

The 1.4 hectares of land, although owned by the church, was used for many years as community space, through an agreement which saw it leased to Bayston Hill Parish Council.

The church served notice on that agreement and has taken on Shingler Homes with the intention of building housing on the site.

The access for the new development would be off Glebe Road.