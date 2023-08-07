Notification Settings

Shrewsbury Severn swimmers brave filthy weather in bid to get river bathing status

By Richard Williams

Campaigners aiming to prove that enough people use a stretch of the River Severn that it warrants bathing water status have hailed a weekend count of swimmers a success.

Swimmers in the Severn
More than a hundred people defied the wet and dreary weather at the weekend to venture into the River Severn as part of a bid to get the stretch of water cleaned up and given bathing water status.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

