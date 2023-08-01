New Met Office weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms covers Shropshire

Lightning over Wellington. Photo: Rob Bass

With the infamous British summer weather having struck again this year, more rain and windy conditions are expected to continue with more 'unsettled' weather on the way, according to the Met Office.

Now a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the entirety of Shropshire for Wednesday this week, August 2.

The Met Office's yellow weather warning covers Shropshire

The weather warning, which covers all of Shropshire and almost all of Wales, states: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Wednesday and may cause some flooding and travel disruption.

"Where they do develop they could be slow-moving and persistent with as much as 20-25 mm of rain falling within an hour and possibly 40 mm in 2-3 hours in a few places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards."

As has been the case with the numerous amount of thunderstorms that have swept through the region in recent months, delays to public transport are possible.

The Met Office warns of the risks posed on Wednesday: