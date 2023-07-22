Orthopaedic hospital staff get personalised reusable cups in sustainability push

Sophie Taylor, Sponsorship and Grants Officer for RJAH Charity and Charlotte Gribbin with the new named cups circulated round the hospital

All staff members at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Oswestry have received specially-made cups with their names on in a bid to cut down on single-use plastics.

Every employee from consultants, doctors and nurses to admin staff, porters and cleaners have received a cup after RJAH courtesy of Mornflake in Cheshire which has just launched its famous Mighty Oats products in 100 per cent recyclable packaging.

Sian Langford, sustainability lead at RJAH, said: “When the single-use plastic ban was announced, we took the opportunity to not just look at removing those items within the legislation but to go further and consider items used on a daily basis across the service.

“We identified disposable cups as a real opportunity to look at introducing a re-usable option. By introducing the personalised re-usable cups meant we were supporting our staff with this change and further spreading the message around the importance of sustainability.”

Mornflake has helped the hospital buy the cups, which officials hope will dramatically reduce waste to landfill.

The family milling business, dating back to 1675, has long operated a zero-waste policy, with any by-product being repurposed into animal feed for local livestock and bio-fuel.

The company is currently rolling out new packaging which is 100 per cent recyclable and carries the strapline ‘Positive energy for you and your planet’.

Managing director James Lea said: “The RJAH is world-renowned and indeed very well-known in Cheshire. Many of our employees and family members have had experience of using the hospital and this gesture is a small way of saying ‘thank you’ while commending staff on going the extra mile during the pandemic.