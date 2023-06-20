Julie James, Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change.

This is so that the minister for Climate Change, Julie James MS can mull over taking charge of the decision making process after being asked to “call in” the application.

In January it emerged that an application for a 100,000 broiler chicken farm at Cwmafan, Llanafan Fawr, near Builth Wells had been paused.

Then in February, an application for 112,000 broiler chickens at Upper Maenllwyd was paused just days after Powys County Council’s planning committee had given it the green light.

Last week it was revealed that an application for 104,000 broiler chickens at the Bryn Thomas poultry unit to the east of Llandrindod Wells had also been paused.

But it turns out that the applicants are one of 10 who received holding notices in recent weeks from the Welsh Government.

The 10 notices were all added to the Powys County Council planning portal on May 11.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Welsh ministers have issued holding directions in respect of 12 planning applications for poultry related development in Powys.

“The directions prevent the grant of planning permission until the Welsh ministers have assessed whether or not the applications should be called in or not.

“The directions do not prevent the local planning authority undertaking consultations or prevent it refusing the applications.

“Such directions are issued routinely where the Welsh ministers are considering call-in.

“The Welsh ministers cannot comment further on this matter, as to do so may prejudice any future planning decision they may make in relation to the site and may affect any legal proceedings.”

The other nine paused planning applications are two new buildings for 76,000 broiler chickens at Rhosfawr Uchaf, Cwm Golau Cyfronydd near Llanfair Caereinion, a variation to planning consent for a livestock building – so that it can be used for 5,000 organic free range broiler chickens at Ffosmascal, Rhayader, a poultry unit extension for a further 16,000 egg laying chickens at Drewern, Hundred House, a building for 10,000 broiler chickens at Llwyn Cutta, Rhayader – this application was withdrawn after the holding notice was issued.