Inspector to decide if historic Ironbridge wall should make way for electric charging point

Hodge Bower in Ironbridge. Picture: Google Maps

The applicants want to create an off-street gravelled car parking space in Hodge Bower – part of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site. The property is the ‘centre dwelling’ in a terrace of 18th century Grade II listed cottages.

In their design and planning statement submitted last year the applicant states that the work is needed due to car parking becoming an ‘increasing problem’ and where possible most residents park adjacent to their properties.

“The highway in front of the application site is particularly narrow as a brick wall exists along the far side of the road preventing any scope for car parking parallel with the highway,” said the applicant’s planning and design statement.

“An important part of this application is the provision of an electric vehicle charging point. The applicant is environmentally aware of the fuel situation and drives an electric vehicle, but due the width constraints of the highway is unable to park the vehicle outside the property to charge it and has to recharge the vehicle at a remote location, which is far from ideal.”

The plans are for a new side wall to be built copying stones from the demolished front wall which would replicate the shape of the current wall and create a wheelie bin compound.

It is also planned for a garden fence with a gate to be built to separate the open frontage from the garden area.

The council’s highway authority supported the application, but their built heritage conservation department objected.

A Built Heritage Specialist commented that similar parking arrangements had been implemented at properties in Hodge Bower.

Their report stated: “I have not been able to ascertain whether any of these parking spaces were granted planning permission.

“In any event, the loss of these sections of the historic boundary wall along with the formation of large areas of hardstanding have had a huge detrimental impact.

“This proposal would necessitate the loss of another section of Hodge Bower’s remaining historic boundary wall, which would cause further harm for the reasons stated above. Such harm would be irreversible.”

Telford & Wrekin Council fully refused the proposals in November after a council planning officer said the plans ‘would have a significantly detrimental impact upon the outstanding universal value and setting of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site’.

The planning officer concluded: “The proposed works are not deemed to be in the interest of the long-term survival of the listed building and would result in harm to the special historic and architectural interest of the host Grade II listed building.

“The local planning authority considers that the proposed scheme has failed to provide adequate justification as to why the proposed works are required.”