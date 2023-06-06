Families make the most of latest scorching Sunday with good weather set to stay

A family making the most of the blazing sun with a picnic in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle

The Met Office caused some excitement when it said there was a chance Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far - albeit an outside chance.

Although in the end the mercury didn't quite tick over the 25.1C high set in Porthmadog last Tuesday, families making the most of yet another gorgeously sunny day wouldn't have cared a jot.

The latest in a string of scorching hot days brought people out to Bridgnorth Castle

Any of the morning's lingering clouds were quickly burned away, leaving the skies clear by midday and the sun free to do its job melting ice creams and topping up tans across the West Midlands.

Selling like cold cakes: Issy Perry from Sherbert Events was serving ice cream at Bridgnorth Castle

Bridgnorth Castle welcomed picnickers and walkers throughout the day, and ice cream sellers Sherbert Events had a good afternoon.

Bridgnorth-based husband-and-wife musicians Wez and Jenny Bone made the most of the sun, practicing in the open air

Councillor Julia Buckley, who represents Bridgnorth West and Tasley on the county council, said families had been making the most of the last few days of freedom before school starts again.

"It's been fantastic - we're now right at the end of the half term holiday and we've had loads of tourists, families with children.

"The castle grounds have been particularly busy - and we're hoping to put in a nature trail soon."

She also said hopes are high the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway will be open again by the time the full summer holidays roll around - though she said the town has plenty to offer in the meantime.

The funicular railway has been closed for months while important works to repair a damaged retaining wall are carried out. The attraction could be open again in early July, the town council's clerk estimated.