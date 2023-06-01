Newport in Bloom

Dozens of volunteers with Newport in Bloom are getting ready to decorate the town.

The group, made up of around 25 volunteers, work together on communal projects around the town throughout the year, working with businesses, Newport Town Council and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Every year the group spend months fundraising and preparing thousands of plants and flowers to liven up the town for summer.

On Sunday, June 4, volunteers on cherry-pickers will be out around the town filling up planters and hangers with bursts of colours.

A total of 105 baskets will be added around the town this weekend, which are this year themed yellow, purple and orange to mark the King's coronation.

While they work hard all year round, Sunday is a big day in the group's calendar.

Chair Jane Stiles said: "We can't wait, it's a lot of hard work and we're looking forward to the point that we can enjoy them, it'll be great when it's done.

"During winter, we're busy raising funds and selling baskets to businesses in town."

As well as council grants, donations help fund the work of the volunteers.

Jane added: "We do street collections, sales and quizzes that give us a bit of money that helps us look after the town.

"The people in town appreciate what we do, a lot of people stop and thank us for what we do and we receive a lot of donations from residents.

"We couldn't do it without such a wonderful team, our volunteers are really important to us - they're a great bunch and we have a lot of fun.

"We all love our little town of Newport, that's why we do it."

The group are always on the hunt for more volunteers. For more information contact newportinbloom@yahoo.com.