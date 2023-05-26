WATCH: Drone video reveals ocean of bluebells near the Shropshire border

Picture: Lukazure

Reputed to be the biggest patch of wild flowers in the UK the massive blue patch sits atop High Vinnalls in the Mortimer Forest near Ludlow.

The drone footage, created by Luke Smith, of Lukazure, takes viewers on a journey through the forest before flying above the wildflowers with the landscape of the Hereforshire/Shropshire border on the horizon.

The footage has been shared on local Facebook Groups, including the Friends of Mortimer Forest and has attracted hundred of views and comments. The Shropshire Star has been given permission to show the YouTube footage.

Luke, who lives near Ludlow, says Lukazure likes to create any kind of video and going forward the channel will cover all aspects of our local lives.