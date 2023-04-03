Did you see 'huge explosion' in sky above The Wrekin this morning?

The Milky Way over The Wrekin. Photo: Paul Murray.

Martin Jones, aged 54, was driving into work at about 6.05am and says he was taken by surprise when he saw what looked like a big explosion with all the colours of the rainbow.

"I have seen plenty of shooting stars in my time," said Martin. "But nothing quite like this. I honestly thought it was a plane exploding, with a really bright light over The Wrekin.

"It was really high up in the atmosphere and there was no sound at all. I have never seen anything quite like it and wondered if anyone else had seen what happened."

Mr Jones said the incident only took a split second and was "like the arc from a welder's torch, showing all the colours of the rainbow."

He reckons someone must have captured it on a dash cam or door bell video.

"They should take a look at their videos," he said. "I wondered if it was a Russian hot air balloon being shot down and the start of World War Three!"

A spokesman for the Met Office said that without imagery it was hard to say what it was but it did not sound like anything meteorological.